Welcome to Friday! October is almost over, Halloween is just a few days away, and we have a lot of app sales to get through today. I couldn't think of what exactly to call out specifically in the title without making ten lines long, but we have some high-profile stuff in this list. There are games from Noodlecake, Nvidia Lightspeed Studios, Oddworld Inhabitants, and more. If you're looking for games, today's the day for you.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games