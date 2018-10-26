Article Contents
Welcome to Friday! October is almost over, Halloween is just a few days away, and we have a lot of app sales to get through today. I couldn't think of what exactly to call out specifically in the title without making ten lines long, but we have some high-profile stuff in this list. There are games from Noodlecake, Nvidia Lightspeed Studios, Oddworld Inhabitants, and more. If you're looking for games, today's the day for you.
Free
Apps
- Site Checklist : Safety and Quality Inspections $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- secret letter pro - (Ad-free) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- LockMyPix: Private Photo & Video Vault $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- ElectroCalc PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- DocSense Pro (OCR Text Scanner) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- World news all around the world - top news android $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Protect File Pro -Lock and Send File -En/De Crypt $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Comomola Far West Train - Railroad Game for kids! $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Comomola Fireflies - A bedtime story for kids $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Comomola Pirates: App for kids $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Halloween -Where is my hat? $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Up Left Out $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Highwind $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Endless Tap $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- VR Mahjong worlds $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- INC:The Beginning $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neo Monsters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tom the Tow Truck: Drive in Car City - Mini Mango $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- A Dark Dragon VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Archery Physics Objects Destruction Apple shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- BLOOM Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Cartoon City 3D live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Note 9 UX - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sorentu Pie - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Still Life 3D Livewallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Olmo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Superhero wallpapers and photos - Superhero photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Amazing places wallpapers + HDR Photography $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- PassMaster $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- REKLAMSIZ PRO | TYT 2019 TÜM DERSLER- KONU ANLATIM $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dog Anatomy : Canine Anatomy $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Horse Anatomy Diagrams : Equine Anatomy $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- MasterGear - SMS/GG Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Meteogram Pro | Weather | Tide | Widget | App $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- All Notes $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baby Piano $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- English Grammar Book Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Freehand Pen Premium $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Unit Converter & Currency Converter Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- AG Contacts, Premium edition $8.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alpha Bet Deluxe Premium Tips $194.99 -> $129.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alpha Bet VIP Betting Tips $139.99 -> $89.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alpha Bet VIP World Sports Betting Tips $64.99 -> $36.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Disc Golf Course Review $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ultimate EMF Detector Special Edition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- VGB - GameBoy (GBC) Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 3D Ball Compass $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Blue Hour (Solar Photography Calculator) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iDickens: Ghost Stories. Immersive Experience $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLondon Collection. Immersive Reading Experience $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iWilde Collection (Immersive Reading Experience) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Immersive Experience) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Codex of Victory $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Doom 3 : BFG Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Game Studio Tycoon 3 $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gurgamoth $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- I Have No Mouth $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reed $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Resident Evil 5 for SHIELD TV $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sanitarium $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Slenderman 2018 the 8 notes $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Final Station on SHIELD $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Talos Principle $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- #Breakforcist $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BestLuck $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- D&D Lords of Waterdeep $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DEAD CITY Text Adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Death Road to Canada $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Deep Under the Sky $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EnbornX $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Escape from Chernobyl $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Guppy $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Incredipede $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Meganoid 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monstapals $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Radiation City $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Radiation Island $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rebuild $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wayward Souls $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Age of Rivals $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- My Town : Haunted House $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sisters: Faye & Elsa Part I $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sisters: Faye & Elsa Part II $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sisters: Faye & Elsa Part III $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Circulus UI - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Arthur Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dinadan Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Galaad Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel walls $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- YKP One - for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- YKP Two - for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Elyan Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alined Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nature Live Spring Flowers XL $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
