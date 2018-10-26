Anker has released a few Android-powered projectors over the past year — the Nebula Mars, Nebula Mars II, and Nebula Capsule. Even though the Capsule is only about six months old, Anker already has plans for a replacement. The Nebula Capsule II is brighter, has a higher-resolution projector, and runs the full Android TV operating system.

I've reviewed all of Anker's projectors so far, and my most pressing complaint across all of them has been the software experience. All previous models ran a heavily-modified build of normal Android, and no matter how much Anker polished it, running smartphone apps on a device without a touch screen was never going to work well.

Thankfully, the Capsule II runs the actual Android TV operating system (version 9 Pie). No more sketchy Aptotide app store — you get the Play Store loaded with thousands of TV-optimized applications. Google Assistant is also present, accessible via the remote's embedded microphone. The Capsule also works as a Cast receiver, like other Android TV devices.

Anker has also made several improvements to the hardware. The projection resolution has jumped from 854x480 to 1280x720, the brightness has doubled to 200 ANSI lumens, and the microUSB port has been replaced with a Type-C connector. Charging now works over USB Power Delivery (USB-PD), instead of Qualcomm Quick Charge. Finally, the internal speakers have been improved, with 50% larger driver enclosures to ensure deeper bass.

Now that Anker has finally adopted Android TV, and thrown in a few hardware improvements to boot, the Capsule II easily blows away other Android-based pico projectors. It's available now on Kickstarter, at an early bird price of $369 (retail price will be $599). You can back it from the source link below, and Anker estimates it will begin shipping in May 2019.