Last year's Moto Z2 Play was a fine device, considering its relatively low price tag at launch. And now, the Verizon variant is finally getting out of Nougat territory with an update to Android 8.0, bringing with it all the Oreo goodness we've come to expect.
The update started rolling out earlier this week, and ought to be available to everyone by now. It brings with it picture-in-picture support and Android's Autofill API, among other quality of life improvements introduced in Oreo — plus the September Android security patch. You'll get a notification when the update is ready to install; if you haven't seen it yet, you can go to Settings > About phone > System updates to start the update manually.
While it's a little vexing OEMs are still providing updates to last year's version of Android rather than the shiny new Android 9 Pie, updates in general are a good thing (provided they don't break anything, I guess).
- Source:
- Verizon
- Thanks:
- Stefan
