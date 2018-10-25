Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has revealed its latest flagship phone and, as we've come to expect, it's stunning. The Mix series has always been about pushing the boundaries of what's possible, and the Mi Mix 3 is no different. Just as Xiaomi already teased, the front of the device is nearly bezel-less thanks to a sliding mechanism that hides the dual front-facing cameras (24MP + 2MP).

Unlike the Oppo Find X, there's no motor to rely on; this magnetic slider is hand-operated. The display is a 6.39-inch FHD+ (2340x1080) Samsung AMOLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an incredible screen-to-body ratio of 93.4. The internals of the Mi Mix 3 are no less impressive, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip and with up to 10GB of RAM, which may well be overkill.

The back of the phone is ceramic and houses a fingerprint scanner plus two 12MP rear cameras with OIS, 4K video recording, and 960fps slow-motion. Xiaomi boasts of a 108 photo score on DxOMark, and while that doesn't necessarily mean anything, it's a good sign. The battery capacity is 3,200mAh and the phone will ship with a 10W wireless charger.

A customizable AI button can be found on the left side, but there's no headphone jack in sight. The Mi Mix 3 will come in three colors: Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Onyx Black. Pricing starts at RMB 3,299 (~$475) for the 6/128GB model, then RMB 3,599 (~$510) for 8/128GB, RMB 3,999 (~$575) for 8/256GB, and finally 4,999 (~$720) for the 10/256GB Palace Museum Edition. It will go on sale in China on November 1st, and availability elsewhere will be announced in due course.