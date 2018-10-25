The Pixel line is known for, above all else, its wicked cameras. But one problem a certain type of mobile photography enthusiast has run into with the phones is that they don't currently allow for the use of external microphones in the default camera app. That's set to change next week, though.
Some camera apps on Pixel actually do support external mics, making the absence of the ability in the default app even more grating. Today, though, a Google employee commented on a Pixel support thread from all the way back in 2016 to let users who have been asking about the feature for years know it's coming October 18, the day the Pixel 3 and 3 XL launch:
Isaac's language suggests that all models of Pixel will get support next Thursday, which should be a boon to serious cell phone videographers. (Of course, if you've got a Pixel 2 or 3, you'll also need a dongle.)
Isaac was back on the forums today to let us know that external mics are indeed functional on all generations of Pixel phones running Google Camera version 6.1, which is available now on the Play Store.
- Source:
- Google Product Forums
Comments