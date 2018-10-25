Everyone's favorite free word processor, Google Docs, has racked up more than half a billion installs, according to its Play Store listing. Along with Google Sheets, the app was released about four and a half years ago, in April 2014. (Unsurprisingly, Sheets is lagging pretty far behind, with a paltry 100,000,000+ installs.)

It's been a big year for Google app numbers, with both Google Calendar and Google Duo passing the same 500 million-install milestone in February and June, respectively.