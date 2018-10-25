Creating a new document with Google Docs was never a particularly labor-intensive task; all you have to do is open the appropriate site and click "New." But now, Google has simplified the process even further by allowing users to start new documents right from their browsers' address bar using domains that end in ".new."

You can use the new method to start any type of document Google Docs is capable of creating. Docs can be made by entering the domains doc.new, docs.new or document.new; Sheets by entering sheet.new, sheets.new, or spreadsheet.new; Slides with slide.new, slides.new, deck.new, or presentation.new; Forms with form.new or forms.new; and Sites with site.new, sites.new, or website.new.

It's not exactly a seismic shift in how Google Docs works, but shaving seconds off the more tedious parts of your workflow can make the process feel that much smoother. The shortcuts aren't browser-dependent, and are live now.