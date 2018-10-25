Nearly a year ago, Andy Rubin took a leave of absence from Essential, after The Information alleged that he was in an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate while he led the Android team at Google. Rubin returned to Essential not long after, but now more details about his time at Google have been released by The New York Times.

According to NYT, Andy Rubin often "berated subordinates as stupid or incompetent," with little retaliation from Google executives. The report claims that Google only took action when "bondage sex videos" were found on Rubin's work computer, which caused his bonus to be docked that year.

Rubin's ex-wife said in a civil lawsuit that he had multiple "ownership relationships" with other women, with a screenshot of an email reading, "Being owned is kinda like you are my property, and I can loan you to other people." Rubin started dating a subordinate from the Android team in 2012, while he was still leading the division at Google. According to the woman, she was pressured into meeting him at a hotel in 2013, after which the relationship ended.

She allegedly waited until the following year to file a complaint with Google. The company began an investigation, but a few weeks into the inquiry, Google's board of directors granted Rubin a $150 million stock grant. It's not clear if anyone on the board knew about the investigation at the time.

Google's investigation found the woman's complaint to be valid, and Larry Page (the CEO at the time) decided Rubin should leave the company. Google could have legally fired Rubin, but instead negotiated a resignation that involved a $90 million severance package and a non-compete clause. The company also kept quiet about the misconduct investigation.

Andy Rubin is still the lead executive at Essential, the technology company he founded in 2015. According to a report from earlier this year, Essential is currently trying to raise funds, and has allegedly canceled its next phone.