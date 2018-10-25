eBay runs site-wide sales every once in a while, usually capping out at 15% off. Today's 10% off discount isn't great by comparison, but if you were about to buy something anyway, you can save a bit of money by using coupon code PICKUPTEN at checkout.

The code will take 10% off your purchase, to a maximum of $100 off. The only exceptions are items from the Coins/Money, Gift cards/coupons, and Real Estate categories. Sorry, you can't get $100 off a house. The promotion is valid until tomorrow (October 26) at 8AM Eastern Time.

Here are some Android and Google-related products that have decent discounts (prices listed are before tax):