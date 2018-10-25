eBay runs site-wide sales every once in a while, usually capping out at 15% off. Today's 10% off discount isn't great by comparison, but if you were about to buy something anyway, you can save a bit of money by using coupon code PICKUPTEN at checkout.
The code will take 10% off your purchase, to a maximum of $100 off. The only exceptions are items from the Coins/Money, Gift cards/coupons, and Real Estate categories. Sorry, you can't get $100 off a house. The promotion is valid until tomorrow (October 26) at 8AM Eastern Time.
Here are some Android and Google-related products that have decent discounts (prices listed are before tax):
- Google Chromecast — $31.50 ($3.50 off)
- Google Wi-Fi 3-pack — $252.09 ($27.90 off)
- Google Home — $116.10 ($12.90 off)
- Acer 15.6" Chromebook — $179.10 ($19.90 off)
- Nvidia Shield TV — $161.99 ($18 off)
- Google Pixel 2 — $449.41 ($49.59 off)
- International Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB — $656.99 ($73 off)
- Source:
- eBay
