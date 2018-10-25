The Galaxy Note 9 launched at $1,000 just a couple of months ago, but you don't have to pay anywhere near that much now. We've seen this phone drop a few hundred several times, but the latest deal on eBay is impressive for a new Samsung flagship. You can get the international unlocked Note 9 for $656.99 after applying a 10% off coupon code.

This is the N960F model of the Note 9, so it's got an Exynos SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It includes all the GSM and LTE bands you'll need for full compatibility with AT&T and T-Mobile in the US. However, it won't work on Verizon or Sprint. The phone is new, and you can get it in either black or blue.

This device is listed at $729.99, which would already be a solid deal. You can apply the PICKUPTEN code at checkout to take 10% off the price ($73). That leaves you at $656.99, which is $343 cheaper than Samsung's official price. The device comes with free US shipping, and you only pay tax in Texas.