That spookiest of days, Halloween, is nearly upon us, and to celebrate, Google's running sales on all the creepy media you could possibly want. Right now, you can score some solid discounts on seasonally appropriate movies, books, and TV shows on Google Play.

Horror and thriller flicks, from recent hits like IT and Get Out to vintage gems such as Alien and American Psycho, can be had for five to 10 bucks. More family-friendly stuff — like Jumanji and Beetlejuice — is on sale, too. Likewise, seasons of shows like American Horror Story and True Blood are discounted.

If you'd rather read (ya nerd), a batch of Halloween-y books for all ages are on sale for $5 or less. There are tons of deals on audiobooks, too, including both contemporary works from authors like Stephen King and Dean Koontz as well as classics like Bram Stoker's Dracula and Robert Louis Stephenson's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Should you still be jonesing for a Halloween fix after all that, check out some spooky games.