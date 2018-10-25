You're probably reading this on a mobile device. How's your battery doin'? Could it use a top-up? Prolific gadget accessory manufacturer Aukey has a new wall charger that'll recharge your phone and your Switch (or whatever else) at the same time, and we've got a coupon code for it.

The charger sports two USB-C ports that output 18 watts each, simultaneously — the same amount of juice the single port on Google's standard USB-C charger (which costs $35, by the way) provides. While that isn't enough power to fill up a laptop while it's in use, it'll charge while it's in sleep mode just fine. The brick uses the Power Delivery 3.0 standard, so it should work with just about anything you've got that has a USB-C port.

The charger's regular price is $39.99, but you can enter coupon code AUKEY16W on Amazon to get it for $27.99. If you want one at this price, you'd better get a move on; Aukey says the deal expires tomorrow, October 26.