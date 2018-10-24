Mobvoi hosts exclusive #LookUp event in London, announces TicWatch C2 and TicPods Free

TicWatch C2 now available for pre-order while TicPods Free are now available for online sales

London, UK – October 24th, 2018 - Mobvoi Inc. , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company backed by Google™ and Volkswagen, announced TicWatch C2 (Classic 2) today at a launch event in London, with global pre-orders now live. In addition, the company officially launched their first true wireless earbuds, TicPods Free, which are now available to purchase online.

The #LookUp event was hosted in a bid to raise awareness of digital wellbeing and how connected devices like TicWatch smartwatches and TicPods Free earbuds can help to improve it. Designed to be used as primary devices in social situations, Mobvoi enables its users to look up and appreciate their surroundings, while still staying connected with their phone in their pockets.

TicWatch C2

As a successor to Mobvoi’s first smartwatch, the TicWatch C2 is a Wear OS by Google™ device that’s built with premium materials, packed with functions, and is available now for pre-sales on Mobvoi.com for £179.99 / €199.99 / US$199.99. TicWatch C2 will then launch widely on December 6th.

www.mobvoi.com/pages/ticwatchC2

Mobvoi’s diverse lineup of smartwatches, including the recently released TicWatch Pro , show there is a TicWatch for every lifestyle. New features of the newly announced TicWatch C2 include:

Built with stainless steel watch fronts and genuine leather straps

watch fronts and Comes in three colors : rose gold, black, and platinum

: rose gold, black, and platinum The rose gold version is thinner (12.80mm), Mobvoi’s thinnest smartwatch yet, and is built for slimmer wrists

Comes equipped with features like NFC (Google Pay™), full health and fitness functions and voice assistant compatibility

like NFC (Google Pay™), full health and fitness functions and voice assistant compatibility Powered by Wear OS by Google, with thousands of smartwatch apps and watchfaces available through Google Play and new proactive help from the Google Assistant

TicPods Free

TicPods Free are true wireless earbuds that successfully raised over $2.8M through a crowdfunding campaign earlier this summer. Today, Mobvoi announced their much-anticipated retail launch on Mobvoi.com with an RRP of £119.99 / €135.79 / $129.99 - available now for online purchase.

www.mobvoi.com/pages/ticpodsfree

TicPods Free combine the latest developments in wearable software and hardware into one device with exceptional design. Features include:

Android™ and iPhone compatibility / The Google Assistant™ and Siri compatibility

compatibility / compatibility Intuitive side touch panel – enables users to control their audio by touching the side of the earbuds through gestures, including:

○ Swiping up and down on the stem to adjust volume

○ Double tapping on the pods to answer or end a call; when not on calls, double-tapping will skip to the next song in your playlist

○ Long pressing for two seconds to reject calls; or, when not on calls, to activate your phone’s voice assistant

Automatic in-ear detection – allows TicPods Free to know when you’re listening so that audio automatically plays when both pods are inserted into your ears, while removing either will pause your audio

allows TicPods Free to know when you’re listening so that audio automatically plays when both pods are inserted into your ears, while removing either will pause your audio Call audio in both ears – hear and be heard more clearly since both earbuds will be broadcasting rather than just the right one

hear and be heard more clearly since both earbuds will be broadcasting rather than just the right one Noise cancelling technology – the mics in each earbud are engineered to deliver the best possible call quality through advanced digital ambient noise reduction so you’re heard clearly on calls

– the mics in each earbud are engineered to deliver the best possible call quality through advanced digital ambient noise reduction so you’re heard clearly on calls Noise isolating design – hear more clearly as the ergonomic design of the earbuds block out outside noise, so you can focus on what you want to hear; two sizes of silicone tips will come in the box so that various ear canal sizes are covered

– hear more clearly as the ergonomic design of the earbuds block out outside noise, so you can focus on what you want to hear; two sizes of silicone tips will come in the box so that various ear canal sizes are covered Extended battery – A single charge lasts 4 hours, requiring just 40 minutes of charging before reaching full capacity, and when combined with its portable charging case, gives you up to 18 hours of battery life

– A single charge lasts 4 hours, requiring just 40 minutes of charging before reaching full capacity, and when combined with its portable charging case, gives you up to 18 hours of battery life IPX5 rating – Water resistant to rain and sweat

– Water resistant to rain and sweat Award-winning design – TicPods Free boast Red Dot and iF product design awards

– TicPods Free boast Red Dot and iF product design awards Available in three colors – white, blue, and red

Mobvoi is setting itself apart in the wearables space through award-winning design, and the innovative integration of artificial intelligence within its line of products. Their TicWatch line is the top-selling Wear OS by Google smartwatch line on Amazon .

TicWatch C2 Technical Specifications:

Model TicWatch C2 20mm TicWatch C2 18mm Dimensions (mm) 42.83 x 42.83 x 13.10 42.83 x 42.83 x 12.80 Colors Black, Platinum Rose Gold Watch Case Stainless steel (front) Stainless steel (front) Watch Strap Genuine leather (interchangeable), 20mm Genuine leather (interchangeable), 18mm Operating System Wear OS by Google Wear OS by Google Compatibility Android, iPhone Android, iPhone Platform Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 Display 1.3" AMOLED (360 x 360 px) 1.3" AMOLED (360 x 360 px) Connectivity Bluetooth v4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth v4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n GPS GPS + GLONASS + Beidou GPS + GLONASS + Beidou Sensors Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart-rate sensor Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart-rate sensor NFC payments Yes (Google Pay) Yes (Google Pay) Battery capacity 400mAh (2 days) 400mAh (2 days) Waterproof rating IP68 IP68

*Google, Android, Google Pay, Google Play, Wear OS by Google, and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.. Wear OS by Google works with phones running Android 4.4+ (excluding Go edition) or iOS 9.3+. Supported features may vary between platforms and countries.

TicPods Free Technical Specifications: