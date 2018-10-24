Beyond being your awesome digital photo archiver, Google Photos offers to print copies of your pics if you prefer to keep those memories in a physical album. After launching in May of 2015 in the US, Photo books expanded to seven more countries over time (Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and Spain), and they're now reaching five more.

The five new countries where Photos users can make their own photo books are the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, and Romania. Prices vary by country, hardcover or softcover form, and shipping speed. You can see all the details in the source link below.