However many banks Google adds to its list of supported institutions, there are always more waiting. We've got quite a few of them here in the 'States (I think they're reproducing somehow), but a few previously unincluded international banks also made the cut in the last week or so, adding 27 more in total — 23 in the US and four in other countries.
Since most of the bigger US financial institutions have already made their stance on Google Pay known, additions are usually regional banks or credit unions. The newly added banks here in the United States are:
- Bank of Herrin
- CP Federal Credit Union
- CapStar Bank
- Carlsbad National Bank
- Century Bank and Trust
- Coosa Pines FCU
- Credit Union of New Jersey
- Eagle Bank
- Eagle Bank MN
- First Arkansa Bank & Trust
- First Federal Savings & Loan Assoc of Bath
- Fleur-De-Lis Federal Credit Union
- Independence Bank
- Interaudi Bank
- Kennebunk Savings Bank
- Pathways Financial
- Rhode Island Credit Union
- SCE Federal Credit Union
- Saginaw County Employees Credit Union
- Skyward Credit Union
- Sno Falls Credit Union
- The Cleveland State Bank
- United Bankers’ Bank
Internationally, four other new banks in four countries are also getting support for Google Pay:
- ANZ (New Zealand)
- Orange Credit Union Limited (Australia)
- Taipei Fubon Bank (Taiwan)
- Bank Polskiej Spółdzielczości S.A. (Poland)
Some of those last ones have quite a few restrictions in place, so be sure to check the details on supported card types at the support listings for each.
Google's latest round of new US financial institutions to support Google Pay isn't quite as long as that last one, but to be fair the company's been busy elsewhere. That whole new-Pixel-launch notwithstanding, we just saw some new international bank support land.
Even with all that going on, we've still got a few names for the roster, with 10 new US banks coming on board with Google Pay:
- Arthur State Bank
- Beacon Community Bank
- Beacon FCU
- Blackhawk Bank & Trust
- California Coast
- InvesTex Credit Union
- Melrose Bank
- The Heritage Bank
- United Educators Credit Union
- Wellspring FCU
It hasn't even been a week since Google last updated its list of Pay-supporting US banks, and more are already at our doorstep.
Almost fitting, with Halloween just around the corner, this time we've got a not-at-all-spooky number of 13 new banks aligning themselves with Google:
- BancCentral, NA
- BankUnited
- Call Federal Credit Union
- Citizens Deposit Bank of Arlington, Inc
- Farmers Bank & Trust Company
- Florida Community Bank NA
- LincolnWay Community Bank
- North American Savings Bank
- Northeast Family FCU
- Ohio Valley Bank Company
- Penn Community Bank
- Savings Bank of Danbury
- Ufirst FCU
Additionally, we see a small update to support for Discover cards, with the service now adding compatibility for PBoA debit cards.
