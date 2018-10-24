Any maps app thrives on accuracy. Incorrect data should be removed, fixed quickly, or at least it should be marked as such. The Google Maps team keeps a list of its coverage details with markers for availability and data quality, and updates it every now and then to reflect the current state of affairs. Since the last change in July, some improvements have been made, but also some countries have had their data markers downgraded.

Google deems three countries' biking directions to be better now. Bulgaria and Romania went from feature not available/low quality data to having it available with approximate data. Israel was at the same level but shot straight to the top thanks to a feature available with good data quality marker.

The speed limits feature doesn't carry good news though. 26 countries saw their markers downgraded, and all but one went from feature available with approximate data to not available/low quality. The remaining one is a little weird to see here, if you ask me, but it's the US. It used to have its speed limit data marked as good quality, but now it says it's just approximate quality or availability.

Though nothing should change on your end, this is more about Google Maps acknowledging where its data has improved recently and where it can still do better. 'Murica's speed limits must be one of them.