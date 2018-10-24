



Google's Pixels are known for their software quality, but they're also known for launching with random issues, like last year's Pixel 2 audio quality problems when recording video. The theme continues with this year's Pixel 3 phones, and the first problem reviewers have noticed with Google's latest flagships is — you guessed it — another microphone/audio issue.

The problem was first brought to prominence by YouTuber SuperSaf TV, whose video (embedded just above) highlights the difference in recorded audio quality when compared to the iPhone Xs Max. Former Android Police YouTuber Jerome Ortega also noted the same difference in quality on his smaller Pixel 3.

In short, audio recorded by the Pixel 3 and 3 XL in videos sounds exceptionally tinny and distant. We haven't confirmed if the issue exists outside video (my own Pixel 3 is yet to arrive, so I can't check for myself), but the examples we've seen from video results are poor enough on their own to warrant concern.

Hopefully, like last time, this is something that Google is able to fix with an update. We've reached out to Google for comment on this story, and we'll update if any is provided. At least external microphone support is coming, right?