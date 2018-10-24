Andrew Bell, the man behind Dead Zebra and its unending collections of Android Minis, likes to release new designs frequently to celebrate special dates. Halloween is upon us, and what better way to commemorate the creepy holiday than with an adorable green robot claimed by the undead?

The new Zombie Process Mini figurine was a dapper businessman in his living days. Now, he has one antenna (by design), red eyes, blotches on his face and suit, and his phone is just as dead as he is, stuck loading something. Perhaps plans for further bugdroid destruction.

The 3" will be available for purchase on October 25, and will begin shipping on the 29th, just in time for Halloween. Price is unknown still, but based on previous special editions, it should be somewhere between $10 and $12. You can check it out at the link below.