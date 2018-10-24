Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a randomly generated Metroidvania, the latest standalone expansion for The Quest series of RPGs, a premium collection-based RPG, a twist on the classic falling block arcade gameplay, a motorbike team management game, and a math-based brain teaser. Without further ado:

INTO THE ABYSS

Into the Abyss is a fantastic randomly generated Metroidvania title for Android. It originally started out as a free browser game, but it has been remade with all-new pixel-based graphics that really allow the title to shine. If you are a fan of games like Dead Cells, then you are going to want to give this release a try.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Quest - Caerworn Castle

The Quest - Caerworn Castle is the latest standalone expansion for 'The Quest' series of RPGs. You can expect a new story to work your way through as you explore a spooky castle that is in desperate need of repair. Will you dare to enter this haunted landscape to save the castle? Oh, and if you have a saved character from a previous game that you would like to continue using, it's recommended that you reach at least level 60 before you jump into this expansion. New players can begin their adventure without having to worry about this.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Siralim 3 (Monster Taming RPG)

Siralim 3 is a new collection-based RPG from Thylacine Studios. There are over 700 creatures to breed and fight, and there's plenty to explore thanks to the randomly generated dungeons. This means the amount of replayability is almost endless, so you can easily spend over 100 hours in the game. If you're looking for a new collection game to really sink your teeth into, Siralim 3 is a perfect choice.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Let's Twist!

Let's Twist is a falling block game from ArmNomads. It plays a little like Tetris, but instead of controlling the falling blocks, you get to control the colored circles at the bottom of the screen. As blocks fall, you have to arrange those circles so that the colors match with the blocks falling from above. This takes quick reflexes, and the further you advance, the more challenging the task becomes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece (removes ads)

SBK Team Manager

Digital Tales' SBK Team Manager is a World Superbike management sim. You can select and customize all of your favorite bikes so that you can build an entire racing team. As you upgrade your bikes, garage, and hospitality area you will earn extra bonuses that will help you secure your spot as a superbike world champion.

Monetization: $2.49 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $11.99

∑ BRAIN FEVER: Logic Challenge

Infinity Games is one of those studios that somehow manages to come up with quality puzzle games one after another, and these titles are always priced reasonably. BRAIN FEVER: Logic Challenge is the latest release from the company, and you'll need solid math skills to work your way through the brain-teasing gameplay. The goal is to transform as many of the numbers on the board into the number displayed at the top of the screen, and you better believe a clock is counting down while you furiously add, subtract, and multiply your way to success.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $22.99

