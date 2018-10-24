Article Contents
Hello, all, and welcome to Wednesday. I'm back again with some app sales to help you get through your week. Today's list features some games from Asmodee Digital, so if you're into that developer's work, be sure to jump on those deals. Otherwise, check out what's available today and I'll see you on Friday.
Free
Apps
- Clipboard Manager Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- KBC DriveSafe $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Browse Simply Gold - Fast Incognito Web Browser $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- EZ Notes - Notepad notes, voice notes, to-do notes $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- UnreliAlarm - Podcast and music alarm! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- inches to centimeters or centimeter to inch $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- My English Grammar Test PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gallery Vault Pro - hide photos hide videos $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- GPS Speed Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Manual Camera Pro : DSLR Camera HD Professional $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- MyLog - Diary + Notes + Pocket $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR Barcode Scanner Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oneamp Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- PowerAudio Plus - Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- The Lonely Hacker $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Game School $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Kingdom Defense: Hero Legend TD - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Survival Island: EVO Pro! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- TA: Little Red Riding Hood $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- After Days EP1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Infinity Dungeon 2 VIP - Summon girl and Zombie $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Animals Memory Game PRO 2018 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- CashKnight ( Ruby Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Quizio PRO: Quiz game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wonder Knights VIP : Retro Shooter RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Cartoon Farm 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Fantasy Forest 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Neristic Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Interactive Christmas 3D HD Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Theatre Words GE $36.99 -> $17.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Sleep as Android Unlock $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Train Away $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Learn French Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Japanese Language LuvLingua PRO $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Astronaut VR $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- onTouch English Dictionary - Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $2.20 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- World of Castles Pro $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Barando VPN - Super Fast Proxy, Secure Hotspot VPN $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CloudPlayer Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
- CrossTimer $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- InternetGuard Data Saver Firewall Pro $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- WMusic - Offline Music Player for Smart Watch $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- HTML Code Play Pro $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Agricola All Creatures... $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Carcassonne: Official Board Game -Tiles & Tactics $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Colt Express $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fighting Fantasy Legends $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fighting Fantasy Legends Portal $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- King and Assassins: The Board Game $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pandemic: The Board Game $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Patchwork The Game $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Small World 2 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mental Journeys 2 Premium $9.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Radium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Trading Profiteer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Virtual Race Car Engineer 2018 $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Z.O.N.A Project X Redux $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- .projekt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hidden Folks $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Speak of the Devil VR $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Swamp Defense 2 AdFree $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Table Top Racing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Word Cage PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Frozy / Material Design Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- IconX - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- XPERIA - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wallpapers & Live Backgrounds WALLOOP PRIME $8.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
