The Razer Phone 2 is out, with its impressive 120Hz display, front-facing speakers, and light-up RGB logo on the back. It's the ultimate gaming device, despite its slightly uncomfortable grip, and now you can make the most of its hardware thanks to Razer's updated list of compatible titles.
Razer had started publishing the list of UltraMotion-optimized games with the launch of its first generation phone, and now there are new additions that put the total over a hundred. So if you're looking for a title to play that would bring the display to life even more, even if it won't fully reach 120Hz refresh rates, here are the new games you can check out:
Fighting
- SkullGirls
- DBZ Legends
Racing
- Need for Speed No Limits
- Alto's Odyssey
- Trials Frontier
RPG
- Oceanhorn
- Marvel Strike Force
- Mini Dayz
- Darkness Rises
- Evoland 2
- Hungry Dragon
- Hungry Shark
FPS
- RULES OF SURVIVAL
- UNKILLED
- Arma Mobile Ops
- Dead Trigger 2
- ARK: Mobile
Action/Adventure
- Tacticool
Puzzle/Strategy
- Onirim
- Plague, Inc.
- Plants vs. Zombies 2
- Shooting Stars!
- Matchville
- h3h3 Ball Rider
