The Razer Phone 2 is out, with its impressive 120Hz display, front-facing speakers, and light-up RGB logo on the back. It's the ultimate gaming device, despite its slightly uncomfortable grip, and now you can make the most of its hardware thanks to Razer's updated list of compatible titles.

Razer had started publishing the list of UltraMotion-optimized games with the launch of its first generation phone, and now there are new additions that put the total over a hundred. So if you're looking for a title to play that would bring the display to life even more, even if it won't fully reach 120Hz refresh rates, here are the new games you can check out: