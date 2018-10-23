Be the first in the UK to own a OnePlus 6T

Across the globe including; New York, London, Paris, Milan and Beijing.

23 Oct, London - OnePlus today announces how people can be the first in Europe to buy a OnePlus 6T at its pop-ups on 31st October, having sold out over 1,000 tickets for the OnePlus 6T keynote event in New York on 29th October,

The hotly anticipated OnePlus 6T features new technology including Screen Unlock, which uses an in-display fingerprint sensor. In major cities across Europe (full list below), people can try and buy the new OnePlus 6T ahead of it going on general sale.

"It’s always exciting to see so many passionate people coming to our pop-ups, and we’re always working to make the OnePlus experience better in every way, from our devices through to our events," said OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. "I’m really looking forward to seeing what people think of the OnePlus 6T."

The OnePlus 6 pop-ups saw record crowds, with thousands of people across Europe coming along. Living up to the Never Settle mantra, OnePlus has upgraded the pop-up experience yet again with bigger venues and more exclusive treats. Stock will still be limited, so people are advised to come in advance to secure their OnePlus 6T – as well as to have a chance to get limited additional goodies, which vary by country and include: earphones, tote bag, phone case, laptop sleeve, t-shirt, baseball cap, energy drink, and... the highly sought-after classic OnePlus backpack.

Attendees can also enjoy food and drink and meet the OnePlus team while they explore the powerful and stylish OnePlus 6T.

In Europe the OnePlus 6T pop-ups will land from 12pm BST / 1pm CEST on 31st October in:

· London - The Music Room, 26 South Molton Lane, Mayfair, W1K 5LF

· Berlin - Bechstein Supermarkt, Holzmarktstraße 66, 10179

· Milan - Torneria Tortona, Via Tortona, 32 - 20144

· Paris - Fnac, 26-30 Avenue des Ternes, 75017

· Amsterdam - Art'Otel Amsterdam, Prins Hendrikkade 33, 1012 TM

· Barcelona - Fnac, Centro Comercial El Triangle, Plaça de Catalunya, 4, 08002

· Madrid - Barrio de Salamanca, Calle de Montesa, 39

For more information, tune in to https://www.oneplus.com/6t-popups