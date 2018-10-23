We know by now that OnePlus puts a little more effort into its launches than most, with glitzy events around the world and lots of marketing to stoke interest. The OnePlus 6T will be no different, although it has Apple to thank for moving its unveiling forward a day to October 29th. Just two days later, pop-ups around the world will be selling the device ahead of its official release.
November 6th is when the phone goes on general sale, but if you live in one of the following places and are willing to queue, you can get your hands on the 6T on October 31st. Here's the full list of cities in which OnePlus pop-up stores will be located:
Europe
- London
- Berlin
- Amsterdam
- Milan
- Barcelona
- Madrid
- Paris
- Lyon
- Bordeaux
- Toulouse
- Marseille
Nordics
- Helsinki
- Oulu
- Turku
- Copenhagen
- Aarhus
- Stockholm
US
- New York
India
- Mumbai
- Delhi
- Bangalore
- Chennai
- Kolkata
- Pune
- Hyderabad
- Ahmedabad
- Jaipur
Aside from the chance to buy the new phone — of which there will be limited numbers, naturally — other OnePlus goodies will be up for grabs, including t-shirts, caps, tote bags, and so on. You'll also get the opportunity to chat to the OnePlus team while sampling some nibbles. To get full details on exact locations and opening times, head to the OnePlus site.
Press Release
Be the first in the UK to own a OnePlus 6T
Across the globe including; New York, London, Paris, Milan and Beijing.
23 Oct, London - OnePlus today announces how people can be the first in Europe to buy a OnePlus 6T at its pop-ups on 31st October, having sold out over 1,000 tickets for the OnePlus 6T keynote event in New York on 29th October,
The hotly anticipated OnePlus 6T features new technology including Screen Unlock, which uses an in-display fingerprint sensor. In major cities across Europe (full list below), people can try and buy the new OnePlus 6T ahead of it going on general sale.
"It’s always exciting to see so many passionate people coming to our pop-ups, and we’re always working to make the OnePlus experience better in every way, from our devices through to our events," said OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. "I’m really looking forward to seeing what people think of the OnePlus 6T."
The OnePlus 6 pop-ups saw record crowds, with thousands of people across Europe coming along. Living up to the Never Settle mantra, OnePlus has upgraded the pop-up experience yet again with bigger venues and more exclusive treats. Stock will still be limited, so people are advised to come in advance to secure their OnePlus 6T – as well as to have a chance to get limited additional goodies, which vary by country and include: earphones, tote bag, phone case, laptop sleeve, t-shirt, baseball cap, energy drink, and... the highly sought-after classic OnePlus backpack.
Attendees can also enjoy food and drink and meet the OnePlus team while they explore the powerful and stylish OnePlus 6T.
In Europe the OnePlus 6T pop-ups will land from 12pm BST / 1pm CEST on 31st October in:
· London - The Music Room, 26 South Molton Lane, Mayfair, W1K 5LF
· Berlin - Bechstein Supermarkt, Holzmarktstraße 66, 10179
· Milan - Torneria Tortona, Via Tortona, 32 - 20144
· Paris - Fnac, 26-30 Avenue des Ternes, 75017
· Amsterdam - Art'Otel Amsterdam, Prins Hendrikkade 33, 1012 TM
· Barcelona - Fnac, Centro Comercial El Triangle, Plaça de Catalunya, 4, 08002
· Madrid - Barrio de Salamanca, Calle de Montesa, 39
For more information, tune in to https://www.oneplus.com/6t-popups
