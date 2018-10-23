Nike+ Run Club, or NRC for short, is a popular running companion app that tracks your runs and and compares your data with that of other users (get it? Run Club?). With its latest update, NRC has become considerably nicer to use for owners of compatible Wear OS devices, who can now leave their phones at home during workouts.
Combined with Wear OS' ability to download music and stream it to Bluetooth earbuds without a phone involved, the new NRC should prove to be a great asset to athletes who want to keep detailed information about their runs, but want to carry as little gear as possible. Your watch can provide quick insights during your runs, and data is added to the NRC phone app once your devices are back within range of each other.
The Wear OS version of the app started appearing on the Play Store yesterday, and you should be able to find it there now, if you're interested. Of course, you can also grab it from APK Mirror.
