Misfit Announces New Vapor 2, Powered by Wear OS by Google

RICHARDSON, Texas – Oct. 23, 2018 – Misfit, the original activity tracker to bring fashion to the forefront of the fitness industry, is excited to announce the launch of Misfit Vapor 2, a design-forward touchscreen smartwatch for iOS and Android users that puts everything they need right on their wrist. Following the success of Vapor, the new Misfit Vapor 2 offers users an elevated smartwatch experience with everything they loved from the first watch, and combines new features such as standalone GPS, varying size options and NFC support*.

LATEST TECHNOLOGY

Misfit Vapor 2 launches on the heels of and is powered by Wear OS by Google. Wear OS by Google provides Misfit users with an unrivaled, world-class software experience with a variety of features, including the Google Assistant, hundreds of apps on the Google Play, notification alerts, and Google Fit, in a completely customizable experience for both iOS and Android users. Like its predecessor, Misfit Vapor 2 features a built-in music player, 4GB of storage, an upgraded and redesigned optical heart rate sensor, swim-proof design and all-day battery life.

“At Misfit, we want to make your life easier and accessible no matter what you are doing and do it in a fun, fashionable way,” said Hacker Plotkin, VP of Brand for Misfit. “Misfit Vapor 2 is the watch for everyone, and customers have the unique ability to customize this watch to meet their every need. Our strap bar, alone, offers an array of colors and materials and takes the customer from gym to grocery store to a night out. This watch gives iOS andAndroid phone users who care about aesthetic and the way technology fits into their everyday lives, the perfect fashion-meets-function option.”

FASHION AND FUNCTION

Misfit Vapor 2 offers users the technology of a smartwatch with the look of a fashionable wrist accessory. The most exciting upgrade evolution is the choice between 41mm and 46mm case options, based on preference. The sleek, compact design is complemented by various strap options, with eight different colorways at launch. Users can also customize the watch face with endless style options –change the color, background image, and even the font.

All these possibilities, combined within a unique watch that speaks to individual needs, provides users a world class fitness experience at their fingertips.

ON-THE-GO EXPERIENCE

Users never have to worry about leaving their phone at home again –Misfit Vapor 2 has everything they need right on their wrist. With the new Misfit Vapor 2, users can track distance traveled using standalone GPS, calories burned, and steps taken using Wear OS by Google and other downloadable third-party apps. Furthermore, users can view and track resting and active heart rate with a new and improved built-in heart sensor.

Misfit Vapor 2 also gives users the freedom to choose from various music apps on the go, just pair Bluetooth headphones for a full wireless experience. Newly integrated NFC enabled payments* give users the ability to make secure payments right from their watch.

*Only available in select countries.

NOT JUST A WATCH

Wear OS by Google brings the Google Assistant to users’ wrists, allowing them to get things done and find answers even when at their busiest. Users can ask about the weather, remind themselves to call mom when they get home, or turn off the lights –the benefits are endless.

The new Misfit Vapor 2 is also equipped with hundreds of apps at launch. Whether they prefer iPhone or Android, the smartwatch provides instant access to favorite apps like Uber, Google Fit, Google Maps™, Google Play™ Music, Strava, and many more.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

Stunning, round AMOLED display, accentuating a vibrant color palette in 328 pixels per inch

Touchscreen display allows users to seamlessly browse Misfit Vapor 2’s menu of watch faces and view notifications, without obscuring content on the display

Qualcomm ® Snapdragon Wear ™ 2100 Platform, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Durable 41mm and 46mm satin-finished stainless-steel case

Standard USB port charging that connects to a magnetic charging cradle

Compatible with phones running iOS 9.3+ and Android 4.4+ (excluding Go edition)

Misfit Vapor 2will be available soon starting at $249.99. For more information please visit www.misfit.com.