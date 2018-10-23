EU National Court rules against Google in Anti-Trust process

Lisbon, October 19th, 2018

The Portuguese Courts issued today a decision against Google in relation to the injunction filed by

Aptoide. It is applicable on 82 countries including UK, Germany, USA, India, among others. Google

will have to stop Google Play Protect from removing the competitor Aptoide’s app store from users’

phone without users’ knowledge which has caused losses of over 2.2 million users in the last 60

days.

The acceptance of the injunction is totally aligned with Aptoide’s claim for Google to stop

hiding the app store in the Android devices and showing warning messages to the users.

Aptoide is now working alongside its legal team to next week fill in courts the main action,

demanding from Google indemnity for all the damages caused.

This action is part of a complaint against foul play by Google, directed to Android’s

antivirus software, Google Play Protect. Google's anti-malware system was wrongly

identifying Aptoide as a potentially malicious app, hiding and uninstalling it from Android

smartphones without user consent.

Aptoide, with over 250 million users, 6 billion downloads and one of the top stores globally,

also presented last July, a formal complaint to the European Union’s anti-trust departments

against Google.

Paulo Trezentos, Aptoide’s CEO, says that “For us, this is a decisive victory. Google has been

a fierce competitor, abusing his dominant position in Android to eliminate App Store

competitors. Innovation is the reason for our 200 million users base. This court’s decision is

a signal for startups worldwide: if you have the reason on your side don’t fear to challenge

Google.”

According to Carlos Nestal, head of the legal team that worked in the case:

“This case, to our knowledge, is the first of an EU national Court that enforces a clear

separation of Android layer and the Services layer. Court is clearly stating that Google's

control of the Operating System cannot be used as a competitive advantage in the Services

market. We believe this may apply to other situations where Google has competition.”