It's that spooky time of year again. That's right, Halloween is almost upon us, so I have decided to round up the creepiest and scariest games released in 2018. While I know many games are currently running Halloween events, I have avoided those titles to come up with a list that is scary all year round. So without further ado, here are twenty of the spookiest Android games to play during the 2018 Halloween season.

CONCLUSE Full (Now Free)

Concluse is an atmospheric horror game that's billed by its developer as a "PS1 era horror experience," and I have to say I agree. You'll understand why the second you boot up the game. The graphics are purposefully low res to give it a familiar PS1 look, and if you've ever played Silent Hill 2, you should already be acquainted with the general controls. Progression relies on finding keys to unlock new areas, and there are over 60+ keys to collect. So if you enjoy survival horror games from yesteryear, you'll want to check out Concluse post-haste.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Reporter 2

Reporter 2 is the continuation of the popular action-horror game Reporter from AGaming+. After the events of the first title, you'll find yourself in a hospital suffering from crazy nightmares that are becoming more and more realistic. That's why you're tasked with trying to uncover any information about the mysterious girl who is following you in your nightmares. Oh, and if you would like to give the game a try but don't want to spend any cash, there is a lite version available for free.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

FRACTER

4L Games have come up with a beautiful puzzler that takes advantage of a monochromatic theme for both its unique look and as a very useful game mechanic, and you better believe it's a fitting title for Halloween. Your job is to restore the light to the bleak world that makes up Fracter. To do this, you will have to traverse many stages as you solve one puzzle after another. Just make sure you go about this carefully, as there are plenty of scary creatures that would like to stop you dead in your tracks.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Toca Mystery House

Toca Boca is one of the few publishers I trust to release quality Android games designed for children. The pricing is always fair, and in my opinion, the company's track record really speaks for itself. Toca Mystery House consists of a few mini-games that fit the spooky house theme appropriately. So if you are looking for a treat that your kids can play this Halloween that isn't filled with in-app purchases and gambling mechanics, Toca Mystery House is most assuredly a safe bet.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition

Jesse Makkonen's original release of Distraint hit the Play Store back in 2016, and at the time it was very well received. The release of this deluxe edition takes everything that's great about the original's psychological horror gameplay and polishes it even further to create a definitive version. You can expect dynamic coloring, enhanced animations, better audio, and an improved UI. If you have yet to play through the original and you enjoy horror-novel style games, then Distraint is the game for you.

Monetization: $4.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Escape from Chernobyl

Atypical Games is best known for its Sky Gamblers series, but the studio also makes some tremendous first-person survival games that definitely hit the spot when looking for something scary to play. Radiation Island and Radiation City take place before Escape from Chernobyl, but if you haven't played the previous titles, don't worry, the story will still make sense. This time around you get to explore an accurately recreated Chernobyl power plant complex as you search for clues and take on the many zombies that inhabit the post-apocalyptic world.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

DERE EVIL EXE: Meta Horror Pixel Platformer

DERE EVIL EXE is a twisted platformer that shirks the standard trends of the genre. This means you will want to avoid collecting coins, just as you will want to avoid pouncing on any enemies. You can expect more than a few horror aspects to be mixed in, which adds an element of surprise to the gameplay since you'll never quite know what comes next.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Cube Escape: Paradox

Rusty Lake's Cube Escape series has been running for a good while now. There are already eight titles on the Play Store, and this game makes nine. Cube Escape: Paradox is, of course, an escape room game, just like the rest, though this time around the entire title is not free. The second chapter is available through an in-app purchase priced at $1.99. This fee is to help support the developer as well as a new movie project that will be free when released. For a solid escape the room puzzle game with a bizarre story and challenging puzzles, that's not really a bad price, especially when you know it will go towards more free content.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Death Coming

NEXTStudio's delightful killing simulator Death Coming may at first look like the majority of generic pixel-based games on Android, but rest assured this is indeed a full PC port worthy of your time. The controls are dead simple, all you have to do is tap on the objects you would like to use to kill your unsuspecting prey. On top of that, the monetization is fair. You can install the game and play through the first level for free, and if you find that you enjoy the gameplay, you can unlock the rest for $1.99.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle

Blue Wizard Digital is best known for its serial-killer-themed puzzle game Slayaway Camp, which just so happened to be in my Halloween roundup last year. Apparently the developers struck a deal with New Line Cinema to use its Friday the 13th license, and Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle is the result of that agreement. The Sokoban-like gameplay remains the same as the original. One key difference is that it forgoes any upfront pricing for a more streamlined free-to-play release that uses in-app purchases for 4 separate loot boxes. If you happen to purchase one of those boxes, you will gain a few items, but more importantly, you will also remove all of the pop-up advertisements.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Hello Neighbor

Hello Neighbor is a newer PC/console port on Android. So if you are looking for a console quality experience, this is it. It plays like a stealthy horror adventure game, in the same vein as Alien: Isolation. Your job is to sneak into your neighbor's house however you can, but you have to watch out as this neighbor is controlled by a smart AI that will deviate just enough to keep you on your toes the entire time.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $14.99 a piece (full game unlock)

Dark Things

Dark Things is a point and click adventure game. As you can imagine, there are plenty of puzzles to solve and items to collect. The pixel-based graphics are very fitting, and the plot is intriguing, plus the music is outstanding. If you enjoy sarcastic dialog wrapped up in a story that involves strange events and dark secrets, then you're going to want to give this a look.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

Cthulhu Chronicles

Cthulhu Chronicles is a choose your own adventure game that borrows from the setting of the famous tabletop RPG Call of Cthulhu. There are several investigators you can play as, and each has their own strengths, weaknesses, choices, and unique storylines. The game was developed in partnership with Chaosium Inc, so make sure you are ready to immerse yourself in one of the better interactive Lovecraftian Horror games on Android.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Grim Soul: Dark Fantasy Survival

Grim Soul: Dark Fantasy Survival is a challenging survival MMORPG that leans heavily on exploration, crafting, and combat. What's really nice about this release is the fantastic graphics and solid touchscreen controls. Sadly not everything about this title is sunshine and rainbows, as this is a free-to-play title that relies heavily on in-app purchases. If that doesn't bother you, then you should grab this and give it a shot, the gameplay definitely holds up.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $47.99

Vampire's Fall: Origins

Early Morning Studio may not be a dev many of you have heard of, but that doesn't mean the company doesn't make some great mobile games. Vampire's Fall: Origins is the sequel/prequel to the multiplayer RPG Vampire's Fall, and let me just say, it's much improved over the original. The art is now in line with what you would expect out of a gritty CRPG, and the turn-based combat feels welcoming while remaining challenging. If you are a fan of classic computer RPGs, then playing through Vampire's Fall: Origins should make you feel right at home.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $5.00 - $50.00

Bendy in Nightmare Run

Bendy in Nightmare Run is a gorgeous endless runner with a '20s cartoon theme filled with scary monsters that chase you. The gameplay is very challenging, and while the in-app purchases are on the higher side, there is no way to advance without actually putting plenty of time into the game first. The controls are intuitive, though the camera is flipped, which means you are running towards the screen instead of away. This may feel a little odd at first, but once you play a couple of rounds, things start to click.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $54.99

Man or Vampire

There is no doubt that Man or Vampire is a gorgeous looking game. The art design of this strategy RPG is unmatched on Android. However, the translation isn't great, and some of the grammar mistakes are hard to miss. Thankfully the strategic gameplay has solid roots. So if you dig gorgeous graphics that perfectly display a gritty and dark world, and are looking for a new grid-based SRPG similar to Disgaea or Final Fantasy Tactics, then you'll want to give this a try.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.49 - $89.99

Kung Fu Z

Kung Fu Z is a pixel-based side-scrolling brawler that takes its inspiration from the likes of River City Ransom and Double Dragon. You get to play the part of an unlikely hero who just so happens to be a martial arts enthusiast. Now that a zombie outbreak threatens the city you reside in, it's up to you to beat the invading horde of zombies with the only tools at your disposal, your fists and feet.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Identity V

I took Identity V for a spin back when it was still in beta testing, and I have to say the asymmetrical horror gameplay was really fun. One thing that bugged me was that there were more than a few bots in the rotation, which was understandable since a massive amount of people would be necessary to match everyone appropriately. Now that Identity V has been officially released I can say the bot situation has gotten better. So if you enjoy unique asymmetrical horror games where you are constantly running from a baddie with a group of your friends, this is most definitely the best option you are going to find on Android.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Goosebumps HorrorTown - The Scariest Monster City!

Talk about a blast from the past. I can't remember the last time I thought about the Goosebumps books I read as a child. I guess there has been a resurgence of the property since a major motion picture was released in 2015, and now there is a mobile game that ties into the brand that's available on the Play Store. It's called Goosebumps HorrorTown - Monsters City Builder, and it offers gameplay similar to that of The Simpsons: Tapped Out and Family Guy The Quest for Stuff, but with a spooky Goosebumps theme.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

And that is the entirety of the list folks. I hope that you have found a few appropriate games to play in the lead-up to this year's Halloween. I have tried to list out an assortment of titles, so no matter if you are looking for a paid game or titles that are offered for free there should be something listed here that fits your personal interests. Oh, and if you'd like to find more spooky games, check out last year's Halloween roundup.