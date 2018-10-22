Pixel season wouldn't be complete without a bunch of complaints from early adopters of possible hardware and software faults. Last year, the main controversy surrounded the terrible LG OLED panels used for the Pixel 2 XL. This year, there are a few early contenders, including what we may be calling 'buzzgate.'

We've already discovered that the Pixel 3 XL speakers are not equal in their output, but there's potentially more worrying news. Some users have taken to Twitter and Reddit to lament their speakers for producing what they variously describe as static, buzzing, or distorted sound, even at low volumes. The issues seem to be confined to just the larger Pixel 3 XL.

You know I thought I heard something similar at very low volume yesterday, but then I couldn't reproduce it on other videos. Does it happen to you with any sound or only some? — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) October 19, 2018

According to Nick Shaw and others on Twitter, certain notifications sounds, songs, and videos are able to trigger this buzzing sound, and even Artem has noticed something similar. Several Redditors (here, here, here, and here) have encountered similar problems, with u/qtpa2tnh testing further and suggesting that low-to-mid-range frequencies are especially problematic (between 20-500Hz).

While one user reported that the issue went away by itself, others have deemed it a hardware failure and RMA'd their device. If you're feeling a slight sense of déjà vu, that'll be because the Pixel 2 XL suffered from a similar issue last year. Those affected simply had to get a replacement phone, so that might well be the only solution for the Pixel 3 XL too.

We've reached out to Google for comment and will update this post when we hear back.