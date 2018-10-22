With all the recent issues cropping up on the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, it's probably about time for some good news, right? As it turns out, the Pixel 3 on AT&T has access to network features most other unlocked phones don't — including Wi-Fi calling, HD voice, and creating a hotspot.

Last year's Pixel 2 and 2 XL allowed creating a hotspot on AT&T, but only after a software update. It works on the Pixel 3/3 XL on AT&T out of the box, as well as Wi-Fi calling and HD voice. Unfortunately, voicemails don't appear in the Phone app — you're still stuck using AT&T Visual Voicemail.