Over the years, consumer rights when it comes to class-action lawsuits have been eroded by the US Supreme Court. Many companies now mandate that consumers agree to so-called binding arbitration agreements, which can preclude customers from banding together successfully in a formal legal dispute. Thankfully for the proactive among us, that's something you can actually opt out of if you remember to within a certain period of time, and Google has provided a similar opt-out for the Pixel 3.

Screenshot of the opt-out page.

It's a pretty simple process, too, merely requiring that you visit a single page, enter your Pixel 3 or 3 XL's serial number, and enter the email address used when activating the phone. You only have 30 days from the time of purchase to do that, though, so be sure to act quickly.

Given that Google's hardware has had a history of class action suits for hardware defects — at least one of which was forced into arbitration as a result of agreements like this — it might be in your best interests as a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL owner to exercise this option. For the full details on what, exactly, you'll be opting out of, feel free to read Google's 2,600-word Warranty Policy. But, you don't need to be an attorney to know you're not losing anything by keeping those rights.