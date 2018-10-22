Move along, smart speakers - smart displays are the next hot item every home must have. If you're in the Google Assistant camp, you can benefit from a small deal on the Lenovo Smart Display with an 8" screen. While it usually retails for $199.99, you can now get it for $179.99 at Best Buy.

Before the JBL Link View and the Google Home Hub, Lenovo was the first to market with its Smart Display. Beside the nice minimalistic design that works in both landscape and portrait, this model has an 8" screen (larger than the Home Hub) and a built-in camera with a shutter for privacy. When Ryne reviewed it, he praised all the help it brought him in the kitchen, as well as its crisp display, but lamented the lack of some features. One of those — multiroom audio grouping — should be coming soon, so there's one less disadvantage to the unit.

At $179.99, this 8" Lenovo is only $30 more than the Home Hub, and I think it's the better buy overall. The 10" unit at $200 might be a more appealing deal, but if you don't have enough space on your counter of if you prefer a smaller footprint, the 8" isn't bad. If you're interested, you can grab it from the link below.