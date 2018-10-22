A few nasty software bugs have been discovered on the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL, one of which causes some photos not to be saved. It's not entirely clear what triggers the bug in the first place, though there were reports of it affecting other Google-made phones too, like the Pixel 2 XL.

Whatever the root cause is, Google has promised it will be fixed "in the coming weeks." A Google spokesperson has provided us with the following statement:

"We will be rolling out a software update in the coming weeks to address the rare case of a photo not properly saving."

It's good to know that at least one of the Pixel 3's software bugs is already in the process of being fixed. It's not clear if the glitch is just being fixed on the Pixel 3, or if older affected devices will also receive the update.