Google took its sweet time launching a smart display, but it finally unveiled the Home Hub at the recent October event. You couldn't get the device right away, but the wait hasn't been too long. Home Hub pre-orders are now shipping, and you can purchase the device from the Google Store and other retailers.

The Home Hub looks like a little 7-inch tablet on a stand, but the stand is actually the speaker. It doesn't run the same Android Things implementation as other Assistant displays, but it the same functionality and then some. Home Hub can act as a regular Google Home, accepting voice commands to create reminders, access your calendar, and find your phone. The display also shows photos and alerts you visually to upcoming events. There's also deeper smart home integration with Home View and automatic Nest Hello video.

You can pick up the Home Hub in white, black, or "sand" colors. It'll run you $149, which is a bit cheaper than most smart displays. If you don't want to wait on shipping, many Walmart, Target, and Best Buy locations have the Home Hub in stock.