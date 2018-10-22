Firefox for Android has become significantly better over the past few updates, especially with the new Photon UI and 'Quantum' CSS rendering engine. Version 63 is now available for Android, and it adds a handful of useful features, including support for Picture-in-Picture mode and notification channels.

While Firefox doesn't yet have per-site notification channels like Chrome, it does now have individual options for downloads, media playback, location messages, synced tabs, and web push notifications. The changelog says "Started using notification channels," so more channels might come later.

This release also adds support for Picture-in-Picture mode on Android 8.0 and later. When you're watching a video in full-screen mode, pressing the home button (or switching to another app) will move the video into a tiny floating window. Tapping on the video returns you to the original page.

Here's the full changelog for the beta release (the final changelog hasn't been posted yet, but it will likely be identical):

Added support for Picture-In-Picture video

Started using notification channels

Firefox now recognizes the operating system accessibility setting for reducing animation

Locales added: English from Canada (en-CA), and Ligurian (lij)

App now targets Oreo with security and performance improvements and support for new features

Added support for Web Components custom elements and shadow DOM

You can download Firefox 63 from the Play Store below, or from APKMirror.