Dropbox has just released a relatively minor update to its Android app, but it does bring support for keyboard navigation and the right-click menu on Chrome OS devices.
Here's the brief official changelog:
What’s new:
- Support for ChromeOS: keyboard navigation and right-click menus
We release updates regularly, and we’re always looking for ways to make things better. If you have any feedback or run into issues, come find us in our forums. We’re happy to help!
That's about all there is to this new release, which should take you up to version number 116.2.4. You can update via the Play Store as per usual, or, if you're too impatient to wait, grab it from APK Mirror right now.
Developer: Dropbox, Inc.
Price: Free+
Comments