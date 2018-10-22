The beta Android app is now available on Android One devices as well as Pixels, and it seems that Digital Wellbeing features are also coming to Google's smart speakers. As you can see from the image above, the Digital Wellbeing webpage has said it was "coming soon" for a while, and now people are reporting seeing it in their app.

One particular user shared a screenshot on Reddit showing a Digital Wellbeing section in the Google Home app settings, with 'Filters' and 'Downtime' listed as options.

Filters allow you to control what kind of content can be accessed in your house, which should be handy if you have children. Downtime will let you set times when Google Home will no longer pay attention to you, such as after bedtime or during scheduled breaks. With any luck, this should start rolling more widely soon — let us know if you've got it yet.