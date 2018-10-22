Article Contents
Welcome to the last full week of October. Halloween is just around the corner, meaning that those noisy decorations at Target and Walmart will soon be replaced with Christmas trees and such. Anyway, since it's Monday, we have some app sales to get through. Today's list features a couple of goodies, including the fantastic platformer Trine 2. The only caveat is that it's only compatible with the Nvidia Shield TV, so keep that in mind before purchasing.
Free
Apps
- Spelling Test & Practice PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Word Quest PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- learndutch.org - Flashcards $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Root Checker Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hashtags Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Spelling Book PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Story Books For Kids - English with Audio (Pro) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Beat Blackjack! $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Extremely Deep Meditation (Pro) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Screen Recorder Pro - No Root $19.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cercle Trigonométrique $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stop Backup Screenshots - PinSync $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Fuzzy Seasons: Animal Forest (Start Pack Edition) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Meet Cyclone $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- BLOCK 1010 - COLORFUL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Little Stars for Little Wars 2.0 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Light Vs Dark $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Minesweeper Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Maze Games - Teeter $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- B-Grade Renegade $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- 3D Waterfall Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- AMOLED 4K PRO Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Rassy UX - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Azulox Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cirgus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- SUPER AMOLED Plus Wallpapers PRO (2960x1440) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Super Black AMOLED PRO Wallpapers (2960x1440) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Iconix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Bluelight Filter for Eye Care - Blue Light Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- How to Tie a Tie Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- WiFi Analyzer Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- BEATS PRO - Instrumentals $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sun-based Fasting Tracker - Circa Fasting $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Shortcuts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Unfollow for Instagram Pro $11.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ConstruCalc Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Idea Generator Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Inventory Management Premium $2.99 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Hebrew Premium $2.99 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 7 days
- Music Player Pro - m3 player, audio player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- SnakEscape $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Machinarium $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- PowBall Renaissance $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Trine 2: Complete Story $16.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Muse Dash $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Subtraction Skill Builders $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Die Hipster $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gravity Quest - Magic Maze $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monster's Socks $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Noch mal! $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Where's My Monster? $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Marble Monster $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Amons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Victory - Substratum Theme ★ Oreo/Pie/Samsung $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Domka - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Everyday Wallpaper Pro (Ad - Free) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hell Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Karmanu Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- KasatMata UI Icon Pack Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rest - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tembus - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Timbul Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
