In light of all the Pixel-related news in the last week, there's a question we've meant to ask our readers, as we're a bit divided on the subject ourselves. Starting with the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, Google introduced a feature it called Active Edge which allowed you to squeeze the sides of the phone to invoke the Assistant. It's a feature which has continued with the latest Pixel 3 and 3 XL, but we're curious how many of our readers actually appreciate and use the extra functionality.

Personally, I could take it or leave it, but some of us here at Android Police complain about accidentally triggering the feature, even with the configurable resistance jacked way up. While it's never really gotten in my way, my experience seems to be in the vast minority compared to our other Pixel-owning authors and editors. If anything, I only wish it had a bit of extra functionality — an unpopular opinion, but one I stand by.

Whatever the general opinion might be, Google has seen fit to include the feature yet again in the latest batch of Pixels, so presumably, there are other people out there that enjoy it — or, at least, aren't bothered by it. But with almost a fifth of our mobile traffic coming from Pixels, and more than 12% of those being Pixel 2 phones with Active Edge functionality, we're curious. Do you use it?

Do you use the Pixel 2 and 3's 'Active Edge' feature for activating the Assistant? Yup, I use it all the time.

Sometimes.

Very rarely.

Nope/I disabled it.

N/A, I don't own a Pixel with it. View Results