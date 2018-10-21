Last year, OnePlus released a handy app for migrating to a new device, called OnePlus Switch. Even though Google already backs up some app data and settings to the cloud, OnePlus Switch can transfer even more information — provided you're coming from a supported device.
A new update is now rolling out on the Play Store with the following changes:
- Support migrate wallpapers and the app layout. (only for OnePlus; receiving launcher version should higher than then the sending)
- Support manual connection to mobile hotspots
- Support to backup application data
- Compatible with more Android models
This appears to be the same version found in the latest OnePlus 6 Open Beta. You can download the app from the Play Store below, or from APKMirror.
