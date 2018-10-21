Last year, OnePlus released a handy app for migrating to a new device, called OnePlus Switch. Even though Google already backs up some app data and settings to the cloud, OnePlus Switch can transfer even more information — provided you're coming from a supported device.

A new update is now rolling out on the Play Store with the following changes:

Support migrate wallpapers and the app layout. (only for OnePlus; receiving launcher version should higher than then the sending)

Support manual connection to mobile hotspots

Support to backup application data

Compatible with more Android models

This appears to be the same version found in the latest OnePlus 6 Open Beta. You can download the app from the Play Store below, or from APKMirror.