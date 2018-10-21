Linux apps have arrived in the Chrome OS stable channel, but not all Chromebooks have access to them. The Linux container requires some kernel features that won't be backported to several models, but now Google is bringing the feature to a handful of MediaTek-based Chromebooks.

Chrome Unboxed discovered a commit that enables Linux app support for the "oak" platform, which a number of Chromebooks were based on. This includes the Acer R13 (pictured above), Lenovo Flex 11/N23 Yoga, Lenovo 300e, Poin2 11c, and Poinc 14. All of these models used the MediaTek MT8173 processor.

It's not clear at the moment when this change will reach the Chrome OS stable channel.