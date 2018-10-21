Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have an offshoot of the Reigns series that uses a Game of Thrones skin, this year's NBA release from 2K, and a delightful fall-themed puzzle game. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released in the last week.

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Android Police coverage: Reigns: Game of Thrones is out on Android

Reigns: Game of Thrones is the third title in the series, and a bit of an offshoot, since it blends in plenty of Game of Thrones content. The Tinder-like gameplay remains the same. All you have to do is swipe left or right on each card to make your decisions. Death will, of course, be common, but that's all part of the fun, not to mention a significant portion of any Game of Thrones story.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

NBA 2K19

Android Police coverage: NBA 2K19 is finally out on Android, but it doesn't contain the online mode iOS users received

Another year, another NBA 2K release for mobile devices. This time around Android received the game two weeks later than iOS, and our version is missing the online mode iOS users received. Past that, NBA 2K19 offers some incremental upgrades over last year's title. Things like improved controls, a new soundtrack, and a couple of new gameplay modes are a few of the changes you'll find in this year's release.

Monetization: $7.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Indian Summer

Indian Summer is a unique puzzle game with a pleasant fall theme. You are tasked with laying tiles on a grid so that eventually the entire board is covered in the leaves that make up those tiles. The small holes in each tile will have to line up with the many individual forest boards (the colored squares already on the board), which can be more challenging than you would at first suspect. So if you are looking for a fantastic puzzle game to work your way through this fall, Indian Summer is it.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Running Labyrinth

Running Labyrinth may not have the most pleasing graphics, but the gameplay is actually pretty solid. Your job is to find the quickest route through plenty of randomly generated mazes. As you journey forward, you will come across many items, though some of them can be harmful, so you have to be very careful which ones you choose to use.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

War Council

War Council isn't actually a game, but a tie-in release for the Song of Ice & Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game. This app will help you to track your collection of miniatures and also provide a few details on how to help build your armies, all from the comfort of your smartphone or tablet.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

WAVE BIRD – JUMP DIVE FLY

Wave Bird plays similarly to the iOS game Tiny Wings. Your goal is to fly as close to the black waves at the bottom of your screen as possible. If you stray too far into those waves, you will die. Like most endless runners, there are a few skins that you can throw on top of your playable character, but you'll have to collect some in-game currency before you can unlock them.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Turbo Chase

Turbo Chase is a simple endless runner with an '80s Outrun theme. The gameplay reminds me of the NES classic Spy Hunter since you'll have to take down certain target vehicles with your hood-mounted gun. The more targets you destroy, and the further you progress in each run, the higher your score, which is your ultimate goal.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Heart Attacks

Heart Attacks is a silly endless runner that demands precise timing. The controls are easy enough to pick up. Just tap on the screen when the two red dots are centered in their corresponding circles, and the little fat man on the screen will continue running. As you progress different creatures will chase you, which incentivizes surviving as long as you can just to see what kind of odd creature will chase you next.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

PAKO Forever

Tree Men Games is a small indie company from Helsinki, and it is this studio that created the highly-popular PAKO car-chase simulator series. PAKO Forever is the third and latest release from the dev, and this time around the map is randomly generated, which should provide some longevity to the gameplay. Of course, you'll still have to put your driving skills to the test as you avoid the many cops continually chasing you down.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

Time Jump

Time Jump is a game that's all about timing, figuratively and literally. You are tasked with timing your jumps perfectly to avoid the two timepiece arms swinging around each stage. This can be trickier than you may at first suspect, since each arm will move at a different pace, and each stage will contain an entirely different speed than the last. Still, this is a solid casual time waster with a cute theme and intuitive gameplay, so make sure to check it out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

HIDE PROP: Seek Online Hunt

Hide Prop is a hide and seek game with a voxel theme and intuitive gameplay. After all, who hasn't played hide and seek in their youth? Players get to take on the role of both the hunter and the hiders. If you are hiding, then you will get to disguise yourself as an object in the level, and if you are hunting, then you'll have to comb through the many objects scattered around the stage to find all of the hiders.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

Idle Planet Miner

Every week there seem to be more than a few idle games landing on the Play Store. Idle Planet Miner is the latest to hit the digital shelves, and it is a space-themed idle clicker that will have you tapping on the screen with furious intent, well, until you don't have to tap anymore, and then it's smooth sailing filled with plenty of micromanagement.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $29.99

Town of Salem - The Coven

Town of Salem - The Coven is a new digital adaptation of the classic Mafia/Werewolf card-based party game. This particular release can be played with a minimum of seven players, and it maxes out at fifteen people. Each player gets to take on the role of a town resident. Everybody will be broken up into different categories, such as Town, Mafia, Serial Killers, Arsonists, and Neutrals. So if you happen to be playing as one of the good guys, then it's your job to find the bad guys, and if you wind up playing as one of the bad guys, then you'll need to hide your secret as long as possible while you go about your killing ways.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Stick Sprint

Stick Sprint is the latest release to continue Stick Sports "stick" brand. You will get to race at exhilarating speeds with just a flick of your finger. This means you can round each corner with ease by simply swiping in the direction you would like to go. Just make sure your timing is precise, or else you may fly right off the course and crash spectacularly.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Elune

Elune is a new gacha RPG from Gamevil, and it doesn't stray too far from current genre trends. There are over 190 Elunes to collect, split up between 7 different classes. Each Elune can evolve into a more powerful hero, and you can even gather shards in the Mobius Dungeon to summon as many as you need. Just be prepared to grind a lot.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Savior Saga : Idle RPG

Savior Saga is an idle RPG with gorgeous graphics and a cute anime theme. Some players have had issues with the app force closing, which could be due to the demanding graphics, but may also affect those with high-end devices. So make sure to keep this in mind. The gameplay offers some strategy, and there are plenty of skills to cycle through to find the preferred attacks for your party.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Quest 4 Fuel: Radioactive Borderlands

Quest 4 Fuel is a card-based post-apocalyptic gacha game. It's your job to lead a band of radioactive pilots in a fight for infinite gasoline, but mainly you'll spend your time collecting and upgrading your riders. There is a Halloween event going on right now, which is appropriate for the season, so if you'd like to check it out, make sure to do so in the next couple of weeks.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $114.99

Danger Close - Online FPS

Danger Close is a new first-person shooter from Fourpointfive Interactive, and it plays a lot like Game Insight's Guns of Boom. Heck, it even looks similar, but I guess people have to get their ideas from somewhere. Luckily the gameplay holds up, and the controls work well enough on a touchscreen device. If you are looking for a new competitive first-person shooter, Danger Close is an alright choice.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $119.99

WTF Game Of The Week

Spark City

Leave it to Walmart to make a game out of the horrible working conditions it forces upon its workforce every single day. You can expect all of the classics, such as the cringe-worthy chant employees are forced to recite, not to mention the wonderfully degrading art of mopping up spills in public. By Walmarts' standards this app is supposed to offer a fun, yet informative adventure featuring retail concepts that are proven to work, but in reality, it's just a lazy game designed to disguise how awful it is to work for the company.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

