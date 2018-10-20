Synthetic benchmark tests rarely prove how well a smartphone performs in real-world use, especially because most phone manufacturers have been caught tampering with results. Huawei, Samsung, OnePlus, and others have implemented software tweaks that speed up their devices while benchmarks are being executed. You can now add Oppo to that list, according to UL Benchmark (the maker of 3DMark and other popular testing software).

"After Huawei was caught unfairly boosting benchmark scores last month, we were contacted by reviewers from Tech2 who had similar concerns about Oppo smartphones," UL Benchmarks said in a blog post. "Extensive testing by Tech2 found that the flagship Oppo Find X smartphone produced artificially high and misleading benchmark scores."

UL Benchmarks later verified Tech2's claim by running a private version of 3DMark on the Oppo Find X and Oppo F7. Even though the tests were identical, both phones scored worse on the private version, presumably since Oppo's software didn't recognize the package name of the private 3DMark application.

When UL Benchmarks contacted Oppo, the company responded with, "When we detect that the user is running applications like games or 3D Benchmarks that require high performance, we allow the SoC to run at full speed for the smoothest experience." As a result of these findings, all scores for the Oppo Find X and Oppo F7 have been pulled from 3DMark.