In spite of having less name recognition than competitors like Google, Samsung, and Apple, LG is bold enough to ask $949.99 for its V40 ThinQ. The V40 is the best phone LG's ever made, but as we said in our review, that's not quite enough. Luckily, B&H is slashing $200 off, bringing the price down to a much more palatable $749.99, and it's also throwing in a free 256GB SanDisk microSD card and a second year of warranty.

Spec-wise, the V40 ThinQ is well-equipped. It has a 6.4" 1440p OLED display, a Snapdragon 845, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a triple rear camera setup (12MP standard + 16MP wide-angle + 12MP telephoto), dual front-facing cameras (8MP standard and 5MP wide-angle), and a 3,300mAh battery. It also has IP68 certification and wireless charging.

$949.99 was pretty steep even for those specs, but $749.99 makes it a pretty good deal. That's not even taking into account the free 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card and second-year warranty. B&H is expecting availability for the V40 on October 23rd, and the promo ends November 2nd.