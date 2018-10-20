There aren't many Chromebooks larger than 13 inches across, with the current leader being the Acer Chromebook 15. There will soon be at least one more option, because Asus just revealed its first 15-inch Chromebook — the C523.

The C523 is very similar to other low-end Chromebooks ASUS has made recently, like the 12-inch C223 and the 14-inch C423. This one has a 15.6-inch "up to full HD" screen, an optional touch screen, and a battery life of up to 10 hours. It has a thickness of 15.6mm (0.6 inches), and a weight of just 3.2 lb.

The exact hardware (including the processor) is unclear, because the specifications page is just a placeholder that says the C523 has "Windows 10 Premium." It's worth noting that Windows 10 Premium doesn't actually exist.

I don't think that's right.

Asus told us that the C523 will go on sale early next year, at least in the United Kingdom. You can see the product page from the source link below.