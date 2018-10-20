Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week we have a new task and note-taking app that's designed for ease of use, a unique travel app designed to incentivize exploring new places, and an app that makes it easy to know when your favorite bands are in town. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last week.

Apps

Three.do — the quickest reminders / tasks / to-do

Android Police coverage: Three.do is a quick reminder app that does its thing and gets out of the way

Three.do is a new task and note-taking app from Paul Danyliuk. You can easily set a reminder in three taps, which is definitely faster than typing on the software keyboard. Ideally, the app is designed to remind you of short-term tasks that are easily added by tapping on shortcuts, but you also have the option to manually input your tasks if the defaults don't cover your needs.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $299.99

Fog of World

Oftentimes, when you begin playing a new video game, much of the map is inaccessible and greyed out. You have to explore the in-game world to remove that grey layer of obfuscation. Well, some genius just implemented this feature in an app that offers a map of the real world. This means you'll have to get off your behind and start exploring the world to remove that fog, which should incentivize many of you budding travelers out there.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

crabhands: new music releases & festival lineups

Keeping track of all your favorite bands and the dates that they tour can be challenging. I almost never know when a group I enjoy is coming to town, but now that is no longer a problem thanks to crabhands. This is an app designed to not only track your favorite bands and where you'll find them on tour, but it will even tie into your Spotify account to notify you when the bands you are currently listening to are coming your way.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

BestCrypt Explorer

Jetico's BestCrypt Explorer makes it easy to store your files in an encrypted app. All you have to do is move your files to the secure storage area, and then those files will be protected when BestCrypt Explorer is not in use. Of course, once you unlock the app, all your files can be opened like any other on your device. This way you don't have to worry about limited access for your secure files.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

AutoWeb

AutoWeb is a new app from joaomgcd, the developer of Tasker. This particular release has been designed to plug into many different APIs so that you can use them with ease in Tasker. Obviously, development is in the early stages since there isn't even a description on the Play Store yet, so expect further improvements in the future.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

hyperion launcher

Projekt Development's hyperion launcher is the latest launcher to land on the Play Store, and it is highly customizable. You can expect accent theming, a customizable app drawer, and plenty of choices for your dock, folder, and search widget colors. Some features are locked behind an in-app purchase, but $3.99 isn't much to pay for a quality themeable launcher.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

Magnolia Selects

Magnolia Selects is a new video streaming app for Android that contains the best of Magnolia's catalog. The selection includes comedies, documentaries, TV shows, and of course, independent films. It comes with a seven-day free trial, but after that, you'll have to pony up $4.99 a month to continue your access.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

AirForShare - Virtual Desktop for your Wi-Fi

AirForShare makes it easy to share text with any device on your WiFi network. So say you want to share a web address with your kids. All you have to do is paste the link into AirForShare.com in any browser, and then have your kids open this app on any of their Android devices while connected to the same WiFi signal, and the link will be there. Any text you post on the website will be visible in the app for up to half an hour.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Playground: Marvel Studios Avengers

Android Police coverage: Playground 2.0, Marvel Studios Avengers pack, and more Playmojis can be installed on older Pixels [APK Download]

AR packs for Google's Playground just keep on coming. This week's release of Playground: Marvel Studios Avengers is intended to celebrate the ten-year existence of Marvel Studios. So if you'd like to create epic scenes using your favorite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then this is the Playground pack for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Pixel Stand

Android Police coverage: Pixel Stand app hits the Play Store [APK Download]

The Pixel Stand app is only available to Pixel 3 users, so if you can't see the listing on the Play Store, don't worry, that's normal. This release is useful for accessing your phone's Google Assistant while it charges on its stand. You can even use your Pixel as a nice little clock and alarm since this app contains an alarm mode. But if you'd rather not be interrupted while your phone charges, then you have the option to quickly turn on a do not disturb mode through the app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Connectivity Health Services

Connectivity Health Services is another app exclusively for the Pixel 3, so again, if you don't see it on the Play Store, that's totally normal. The app is useful for improving your Pixel's battery health with connectivity optimizations.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Pixel Tips

Alright, Pixel Tips is the third and final app released this week for the Pixel 3. It's been designed to show new users of the device a few interesting tips and tricks that can help to make the most of their new phone. This way you can easily learn the basics of your new purchase, and even maybe discover a few things you didn't know it could do.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

HDR Service for Nokia 7.1

HDR Service for Nokia 7.1 enhances contrast and sharpness for any content displayed on your Nokia 7.1's screen. The app is only useful for the 7.1, so you won't be able to load it on any other device. But if you do happen to own the aforementioned Nokia 7.1, then you're in luck since your phone can now support HDR content.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

