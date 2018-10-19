It's a popular feature on Android, especially useful if you want to watch YouTube videos while you do other things, and now Picture-in-picture (PiP) is officially coming to the desktop. As of version 70, when you're watching a video in Chrome, you'll be able to minimize it and carry on pretending to do some work.

PiP came to macOS, Windows, Linus, and Chrome OS in the Chrome 69 beta, but it had to be enabled by a flag — it's now turned on by default for the first three of those. Chrome evangelist François Beaufort took to Google+ (not dead quite yet) to share the latest news and encourage developers to read up on how to implement it on the Google Developers site. There's also a sample you can try here.

The same will also be happening in Chrome OS soon, but in the meantime, you can still use the flag #enable-surfaces-for-videos to give it a try.