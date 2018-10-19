Google's Nest family or products have particularly tight integration with Assistant. For instance, the Nest Hello doorbell can announce visitors if you've got a Google Home on the same network. Now, you can get both components of that setup (at a discount) in a single purchase from B&H.

The Nest Hello usually costs $230, and I think it's worth that much. It has 1600p HDR video, attractive design, and it's pretty easy to install. That device is $30 off on B&H right now, which is a good discount all by itself. Nest is throwing in a free Google Home Mini with purchase, which usually costs almost $50.

When you set up both devices, the Nest will automatically announce visitors via the Home Mini—you don't need to configure this at all. And of course, the Home Mini is still an Assistant device you can use for other things. If you've got a Chromecast or smart display, you can also use the Home Mini to pull up video from your camera on the connected screen.

You get your choice of a black, white, or coral Home Mini with purchase. B&H doesn't charge tax in most places, and you get free shipping.