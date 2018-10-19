The weekend is almost here, so here are some app sales to celebrate. Today's list isn't all that noteworthy despite its size, so take a look through what's on offer to see if anything catches your eye and enjoy your weekend.

Free

Apps

  1. App Backup & Share Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Clipboard Pro (License) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Incognito Browser pro best anonymous & private $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Astrolapp Live Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Calls Blacklist PRO - Call Blocker $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Relaxiano - relax sounds calm meditate sleep relax $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Shadow of Death: Stickman Fighting - Dark Knight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Sky Dancer Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Cannon Master VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. 2 Player Quiz Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Aralon: Forge and Flame 3d RPG $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Boxes Drop - Tower block $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Brumpfus Hopeless Chase $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Dead Bunker II HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Motivate Me! Encourage Me! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Game School $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Math Puzzles PRO 2018 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Toca Life: Town $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Space Symphony 3D Pro LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. Apocalyptic City 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Anoo Icon (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Olympic Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Scarf Fashion Designer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. How to Draw Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
  3. ai.type keyboard Plus + Emoji $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Screen Lock Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Alarm clock Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Call Notes Pro - Notes in Hand $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. KZL-TipsVİP $7.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. RemindCall - Call Reminder, Call Notes $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Alle krankheiten $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Daily clicks - beautiful photos around the world $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Weather forecast pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Bubble Level Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. CURSO DE TEORIA MUSICAL - PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. CURSO PARA LEER MÚSICA - PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Drums Sheet Reading PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. English Spanish Dictionary Unabridged $24.99 -> $8.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. English Spanish Dictionary $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Ear Training PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Music Scales PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Learn to play Bass Guitar PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Learn to play Drums PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Learn to play Piano PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. READ MUSIC PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. WEATHER NOW - forecast radar & widgets ad free $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. FoxyLand | Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Dividing Fractions $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. PhaRaBis $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Star Traders 4X Empires Elite $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. SKY STEEL - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. 0Ground $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Amazing Land Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Aragon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Black Cappuccino $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Cappuccino Cream $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Dark Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Desire Black Glyph $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Era $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Era Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Mino - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Rustic $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Rustic Dynasty $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days