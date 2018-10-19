Article Contents
The weekend is almost here, so here are some app sales to celebrate. Today's list isn't all that noteworthy despite its size, so take a look through what's on offer to see if anything catches your eye and enjoy your weekend.
Free
Apps
- App Backup & Share Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Clipboard Pro (License) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Incognito Browser pro best anonymous & private $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Astrolapp Live Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Calls Blacklist PRO - Call Blocker $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 3 days
- Relaxiano - relax sounds calm meditate sleep relax $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Shadow of Death: Stickman Fighting - Dark Knight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sky Dancer Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cannon Master VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- 2 Player Quiz Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aralon: Forge and Flame 3d RPG $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Boxes Drop - Tower block $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Brumpfus Hopeless Chase $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dead Bunker II HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Motivate Me! Encourage Me! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Game School $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Puzzles PRO 2018 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Toca Life: Town $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Space Symphony 3D Pro LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Apocalyptic City 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Anoo Icon (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Olympic Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Scarf Fashion Designer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- How to Draw Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- ai.type keyboard Plus + Emoji $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Screen Lock Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Alarm clock Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Call Notes Pro - Notes in Hand $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- KZL-TipsVİP $7.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- RemindCall - Call Reminder, Call Notes $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alle krankheiten $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Daily clicks - beautiful photos around the world $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Weather forecast pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bubble Level Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- CURSO DE TEORIA MUSICAL - PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CURSO PARA LEER MÚSICA - PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Drums Sheet Reading PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- English Spanish Dictionary Unabridged $24.99 -> $8.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- English Spanish Dictionary $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ear Training PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Music Scales PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn to play Bass Guitar PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn to play Drums PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn to play Piano PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- READ MUSIC PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WEATHER NOW - forecast radar & widgets ad free $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- FoxyLand | Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dividing Fractions $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PhaRaBis $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Traders 4X Empires Elite $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SKY STEEL - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- 0Ground $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Amazing Land Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aragon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Black Cappuccino $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cappuccino Cream $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Desire Black Glyph $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Era $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Era Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mino - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rustic $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rustic Dynasty $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
