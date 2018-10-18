The OnePlus 6T is shaping up to be a big deal for the plucky little Chinese smartphone maker. Not only will it sport a tiny notch and an in-display fingerprint reader, but the company is also taking a risk by ditching the headphone jack. We've heard rumors that the 6T could launch in T-Mobile stores in the US. Now, a report from PCMag suggests the 6T will work on Verizon.

PCMag's Sascha Segan notes that we should take this with a "grain of salt," but multiple industry sources claim the OnePlus 6T will work on Verizon's network. The hardware will allegedly support LTE band 13 (the 700MHz block), which you need for reliable Verizon coverage. However, there would be no CDMA radio. The 6T could still have full Verizon functionality, though. If the 6T works on Verizon, it will operate as an LTE-only phone. Verizon's LTE network now has more coverage than the CDMA voice network, and the quality is better anyway.

Whether or not the 6T is officially supported by Verizon is another story. The carrier has notoriously stringent certification processes, and OEMs have to pay through the nose. It's unlikely Verizon will sell the phone in any case, but you might be able to activate a Verizon SIM in a OnePlus 6T if it gets certified. Otherwise, it may be possible to put an already activated SIM in the 6T for use on Verizon. We'll have to wait and see what happens on October 30th.