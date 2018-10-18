However many banks Google adds to its list of supported institutions, there are always more waiting. We've got quite a few of them here in the 'States (I think they're reproducing somehow), but a few previously unincluded international banks also made the cut in the last week or so, adding 27 more in total — 23 in the US and four in other countries.

Since most of the bigger US financial institutions have already made their stance on Google Pay known, additions are usually regional banks or credit unions. The newly added banks here in the United States are:

Bank of Herrin

CP Federal Credit Union

CapStar Bank

Carlsbad National Bank

Century Bank and Trust

Coosa Pines FCU

Credit Union of New Jersey

Eagle Bank

Eagle Bank MN

First Arkansa Bank & Trust

First Federal Savings & Loan Assoc of Bath

Fleur-De-Lis Federal Credit Union

Independence Bank

Interaudi Bank

Kennebunk Savings Bank

Pathways Financial

Rhode Island Credit Union

SCE Federal Credit Union

Saginaw County Employees Credit Union

Skyward Credit Union

Sno Falls Credit Union

The Cleveland State Bank

United Bankers’ Bank

Internationally, four other new banks in four countries are also getting support for Google Pay:

ANZ (New Zealand)

Orange Credit Union Limited (Australia)

Taipei Fubon Bank (Taiwan)

Bank Polskiej Spółdzielczości S.A. (Poland)

Some of those last ones have quite a few restrictions in place, so be sure to check the details on supported card types at the support listings for each.

Google's latest round of new US financial institutions to support Google Pay isn't quite as long as that last one, but to be fair the company's been busy elsewhere. That whole new-Pixel-launch notwithstanding, we just saw some new international bank support land

Even with all that going on, we've still got a few names for the roster, with 10 new US banks coming on board with Google Pay: