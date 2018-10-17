If you've been eyeing a Galaxy Note9, then you might be interested in this deal. Over on eBay, you can pick up a 128GB dual-SIM Note9 (Exynos variant) for just $769.99, which is a good drop from the last time we saw this deal. Keep in mind that this is the international variant (SM-N960F/DS), so it won't necessarily be a stellar experience here in the U.S.

The Note9 is one of the best Android phones around. It features a gorgeous 6.4" QHD+ Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 9810 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP+12MP rear and 8MP front cameras, and a large 4,000mAh battery. You also get the wildly popular S Pen, fast wireless charging, and IP68 water-resistance.

The seller is never-msrp, who has a 99.2% positive rating. Again, keep in mind that this version of the phone won't do super well in the U.S. — it lacks CDMA support, it's missing some AT&T and T-Mobile LTE bands, and you might run into trouble with Samsung Pay due to region issues, so if you're in America, buyer beware. At time of writing, only the Ocean Blue is available.